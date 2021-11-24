The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to bomb

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 17:18
The United States will not stand idly by if Iran gets "too close" to a nuclear weapon, the US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in interview excerpts released on Wednesday ahead of next week's resumption of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.
"If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly by," he told National Public Radio in an interview according to excerpts released by the U.S. broadcaster. He did not explain what "too close" meant nor did he detail U.S. options in that case.
Iran, UAE agree to 'open a new chapter'
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:56 PM
OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing oil production
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:50 PM
Several migrant drown attempting to cross English Channel from France
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:18 PM
Couple arrested for abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 04:37 PM
UK urges nationals to leave Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:32 PM
US envoy to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:24 PM
Knesset approves 1st reading of bill for Menachem Begin memorial day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 02:00 PM
Explosion in Beit Shemesh factory, 3 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 12:27 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 603 Israelis test positive
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:44 AM
UK PM Johnson on 'great form' during Peppa Pig speech - deputy
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:02 AM
Russia conducts Black Sea military drills with aircraft, ships
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:01 AM
Gilboa Prison warden says he was made a scapegoat for prison break
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 09:56 AM
China firmly opposes US inviting Taiwan to democracy summit
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:53 AM
Ukraine starts 'special operation' near border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:16 AM
Israeli Border Police evacuate Geulat Zion settler outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 08:19 AM
