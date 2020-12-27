Vaccine center to be established in Rabin Square in January

The Tel Aviv Municipality and the Ichilov Medical Center will open a vaccination center in Rabin Square, expected to open on January 4th.The center will include an immunization tent with 20 immunization stands which will be operated by the hospital's nursing staff. Initially, the center will be open to residents of the city aged 60 and over, and later to all Israeli citizens.

"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the municipality has been mobilized to protect the health of the residents and to maintain a sense of routine alongside the virus," said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

"We have set up an epidemiological research center with over 100 researchers, testing centers in the neighborhoods and now, a huge vaccination center in collaboration with Ichilov. We will continue to be at the forefront of the struggle for the benefit of the city's residents and all the citizens of the country. "

"As we enter the third closure, it is clear to all of us that our main goal right now is to vaccinate as many civilians as possible," added Ichilov Medical Center director Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

"Through Mayor Ron Huldai, who immediately signed on with the Rabin Square vaccine center, we will continue to vaccinate thousands of people a day in the huge compound we are setting up with the municipality, all for one purpose - to finally get rid of coronavirus."

The system for scheduling appointments for the new complex is still in the works, and will be published later.

When it opens, it will operate on Sundays-Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.The center is expected to vaccinate about 5,000 people a day in the first phase, and later, the number of people getting vaccinated will increase. The vaccines will be given according to the guidelines set by the Health Ministry.