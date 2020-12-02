The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Vote on custody bill postponed

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 13:57
A controversial divorce reform bill that was set to be voted on in the Knesset on Wednesday was postponed by a week due to the political crisis.
The bill, sponsored by Yamina MK Matan Kahana, would cancel the so-called Tender Years Clause, which since 1962 has guaranteed custody to the mother of all children if one of them is five years old or younger.   Kahana told the Knesset plenum that he realized MKs cannot vote their conscience on such a political day and that he would wait until they can.
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar agreed to suspend coalition discipline if Blue and White would have agreed. But Blue and White was focused on Wednesday's vote on dispersing the Knesset and would not discuss Kahana's bill.  
"How long will Israel remain one of the last countries in the world to discriminate against fathers?" Kahana asked the plenum. "Sixty years ago, when it was drafted, this law made sense, because women stayed at home and men went to work. But now women work in every field and men are now more involved in raising their children. The top criteria needs to be the good of the child."

20,000 requests to fire, furlough women on maternity leave during corona
No global financial support for Lebanon until govt in place
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 12:28 PM
Ethiopia and UN reach agreement for Tigray aid access
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 12:26 PM
Coronavirus in Gaza: 735 new cases in last 24 hours
Law Committee approves new coronavirus mall opening pilot
Small explosion reported in Ethiopian capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 10:33 AM
Joe Biden reaffirms willingness to rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Droning the drove: Israeli cow-herders turn to flying tech
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 09:48 AM
Israeli singer Yehoram Gaon considers presidential run
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 new cases on Tuesday
Lapid: If Blue and White and Yesh Atid unite, I will lead
Massachusetts lawmakers approve major police reform bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:52 AM
US: Quarantine for those exposed to coronavirus patients to be shortened
US to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 days with negative test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:08 AM
CDC: Medical staff and nursing homes should have priority for vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by