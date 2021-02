The call is expected to coincide with the release of a US intelligence report on the killing in October 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Psaki told reporters "there are a range of actions that are on the table" regarding Saudi Arabia as part of a recalibration of the US-Saudi relationship.

US President Joe Biden's phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman should take place "very soon," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.