White House says "invitation remains open" to Putin on Biden summit
By REUTERS
APRIL 15, 2021 20:30
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit in a third country still stands, the White House said on Thursday after the United States slapped an array of sanctions on Moscow.
"The invitation remains open," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said the United States believes a summit would be a good step forward toward "the development of a stable and predictable relationship" between the two countries.
