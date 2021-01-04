Woman killed in suspected domestic violence incident in southern Israel

A woman was killed in a suspected domestic violence incident in Yeruham in southern Israel on Monday morning.
Israel Police arrested the woman's husband for questioning, the police announced. Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to declare the woman's death after resuscitation efforts.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com