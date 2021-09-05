Lapid to visit Russia this week amid Syria tensions

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for the first time in Moscow this week, the Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.
Lapid is set to depart from Israel on Wednesday evening, after Rosh Hashana ends, and return to Israel the following day.
The announcement comes two days after components of a Russian-made missile launched from Syria landed in the Gush Dan region.
In addition, two weeks ago, the Russian military in Syria said the air defense system it supplied to Syria shot down 22 of 24 missiles launched by Israel.
Israel often strikes in Syria to stop Iran from building bases or stockpiling weapons near the border with Israel.
Israel and Russia, which have soldiers in Syria, have a deconfliction mechanism with regards to the aerial campaign. That mechanism seems to have been going less smoothly of late, as the Russian military message on missiles came on the heels of a report in the London-based Asharq al-Awsat in July that Moscow believes Washington has given it a green light to foil Israeli airstrikes in Syria.