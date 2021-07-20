The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Netanyahu apologizes to Wexler Fund for offensive social media posts

The apology came after 74 Harvard University graduates who were funded by the Wexler Fund sued him for libel.

By GIL HOFFMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2021 18:34
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu apologized to alumni of the Wexler Fund, saying his posts were "offensive, untrue, and inappropriate," and promised not to repeat them.
The apology came after 74 Harvard University graduates who were funded by the Wexler Fund sued him for libel. Netanyahu had also erased the posts.   
He called on others who insulted Wexner fellows online to remove their posts.
The lawsuit, filed in the Herzliya Magistrate's Court, complained about Netanyahu calling the approximately 500 Wexner graduates a “cult of pedophiles” on Twitter and demanding legislation that would ban any of the graduates of the fellowship from serving in Israel’s civil service.
"What was written was not coincidental and was intended to advance the interests of the defendant and portray the graduates to the public as unfit for public service and as people trying to overthrow the government," the lawsuit states. "Severe damage was done to the good name of all the graduates who earned good reputations through years of public service."
The graduates who filed the lawsuit include prominent IDF officers, lawyers, doctors and journalists. The list includes former state prosecutor Moshe Lador, former Military Intelligence chief  Maj-Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, Maj-Gen. (Res.) Noam Tibon, Colonel (Res.) Eran Lerman, Channel 13 defense analyst Alon Ben-David and Alyn Hospital director-general Dr. Maurit Beeri.
Netanyahu called the graduates a cult of pedophiles, because notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used to be a business associate of Wexner Foundation founder Leslie Wexner. He never gave money to the foundation or managed its operations, but he did hold an administrative role confined to transferring money from the Wexner family to the foundation until the family cut off ties after the state attorney drafted its indictment against him.
The fellowship was started over 30 years ago, when Wexner – an ardent Zionist – expanded his foundation’s goals to include fostering excellence in Israel’s public sector. One of the Wexner Foundation’s programs is the Israel Fellowship, which each year sends 10 outstanding public sector directors and leaders from Israel for a Master in Public Administration degree at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Before filing the lawsuit, the graduates asked Netanyahu to apologize to them on social media, but he refused. They asked him to refute what he wrote, admit that it was baseless and harmful and ask those who shared his tweets to remove them. When he declined, the request was added to the lawsuit.


