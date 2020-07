Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, publicly apologized on his titter account to Channel 12 anchorwoman Dana Weiss, who he publicly slandered in May of this year.

"There is no basis for the posts that I published on May 23, 24, and 25 2020, towards Ms. Dona Weiss. I apologize to her for them, and urge all the web-surfers to shake [the incident] off, and to remove all posts on the matter."