Yamina and New Hope sign surplus-vote sharing agreement

In a sign of possible future cooperation between the parties, Yamina head Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar signed a surplus-vote sharing agreement between their two parties on Monday.Sa'ar and Bennett have both announced that they are running for prime minister and intend to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. By signing with each other, they have made it harder for Likud, which may lose seats, because no party running will want to aid Netanyahu. Vote sharing agreements can be signed until March 12.Surplus-vote sharing agreements enable votes for one party beyond what is needed for a mandate to move to another and not be wasted.The method in calculating who gets the surplus votes is called the Bader-Ofer Law, after Gahal MK Yohanan Bader and Alignment MK Avraham Ofer – from the forebears of Likud and Labor, respectively – who proposed it in 1973.There has been speculation that New Hope and Yamina will end up running together on one list.Yamina has been having trouble reaching an agreement with the National Union party of MK Bezalel Smotrich, which ran together with Yamina in the last election. Smotrich has been making demands for four slots among the list's top eight candidates and a promise to only join a right-wing government.
Due to the difficulties with Smotrich, sources in Yamina said on Monday that they are negotiating with the Bayit Yehudi Party of Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz, who also ran together with Yamina last time, but left the faction to enter Netanyahu's cabinet. Bayit Yehudi will be holding a leadership primary in two weeks. It is unclear whether Peretz will be running in it.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.