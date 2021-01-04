The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Yamina and New Hope sign surplus-vote sharing agreement

There has been speculation that New Hope and Yamina will end up running together on one list.

By GIL HOFFMAN, SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 16:12
New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar and Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar and Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In a sign of possible future cooperation between the parties, Yamina head Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar signed a surplus-vote sharing agreement between their two parties on Monday.
Sa'ar and Bennett have both announced that they are running for prime minister and intend to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. By signing with each other, they have made it harder for Likud, which may lose seats, because no party running will want to aid Netanyahu.
Vote sharing agreements can be signed until March 12.
Surplus-vote sharing agreements enable votes for one party beyond what is needed for a mandate to move to another and not be wasted.
The method in calculating who gets the surplus votes is called the Bader-Ofer Law, after Gahal MK Yohanan Bader and Alignment MK Avraham Ofer – from the forebears of Likud and Labor, respectively – who proposed it in 1973.
There has been speculation that New Hope and Yamina will end up running together on one list.
Yamina has been having trouble reaching an agreement with the National Union party of MK Bezalel Smotrich, which ran together with Yamina in the last election. Smotrich has been making demands for four slots among the list's top eight candidates and a promise to only join a right-wing government.
Due to the difficulties with Smotrich, sources in Yamina said on Monday that they are negotiating with the Bayit Yehudi Party of Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz, who also ran together with Yamina last time, but left the faction to enter Netanyahu's cabinet.
Bayit Yehudi will be holding a leadership primary in two weeks. It is unclear whether Peretz will be running in it.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Elections Naftali Bennett gideon sa'ar israeli politics Yamina New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by