Sherf is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a coronavirus hospital in Jaffa. He claimed that things were done with the girl's consent, and that she presented herself as 16-years-old. His lawyer stated that he is cooperating with the investigators and that he has given to them his version of the events.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Monday extended by four days the detention of Yarin Sherf after the police asked to extend it by ten days.