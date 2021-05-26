Yesh Atid inks coalition deal with Meretz

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) reached a tentative agreement over night with the Meretz Party of Nitzan Horowitz on joining a coalition that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.According to the deal, Horowitz would serve as health minister and Meretz MKs Tamar Zandberg and Esawi Frej will receive the environmental protection and regional cooperation portfolios respectively. The parties agreed on additional funding for health that would go toward "expanding the medical services basket and adding new positions to the healthcare and mental health systems in Israel."Lapid and Horowitz discussed a bill that would help Israel fight climate change and "will include ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, shift to renewable energy, clear the polluting industries from the Haifa Port and improve both public and shared transport in Israel."They also reached an agreement on matters of religion and state.
