Young Israeli reported missing at Mexico-Guatemala border

Yanai Rimon, 21, from Sderot, has been reported missing since Wednesday at the Mexican-Guatemalan border, according to Hebrew media.

Rimon has been missing since yesterday after a friend who was traveling with him said that he fell into a river from a height of five meters and was swept away by the current. Rimon's friend also stated that a few meters away down the river is a high waterfall.

Rimon travelled to Mexico on a post-military trip.

The Foreign Ministry is involved in the case and Rimon's family has been updated on the details.

Local search and rescue forces were deployed at the scene and extensive searches are being conducted to find Rimon.

He has so far not been located.

This is a developing story.