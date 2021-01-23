ZAKA chairman loses father to COVID while still sitting shiva for mother

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Meshi Zahav, father of ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav, has passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend. He was 84, Israeli media reported.

Mendel Meshi's wife, Sara Zisl Meshi-Zahav , died three days ago after combating the virus as well. She was 81. Their son, Moshe, died three weeks ago, leaving Yehuda dealing with the deaths of three immediate relatives within less than one month.

"Death has knocked on our door ... landing stroke after stroke on us. All within 30 days. Our pain is as large as the ocean, who shall heal us?," Yehuda wrote in a Facebook post after the passing of his father.

In a television interview while sitting shiva for his mother, Yehuda said that during Hanukkah there had been a large family celebration which he and his children had not attended, but everyone else who was there was infected with the coronavirus.

He entreated everyone to observe Health Ministry regulations, which he said that he and his immediate family observe meticulously.

Nevertheless, It never occurred to him that COVID-19 would reach him in the most painful way, leading to the death of his both parents.

Before founding ZAKA, a voluntary organization of community emergency response teams, Yehuda was an active anti-Zionist until July 1989, when he was involved in a search-and-rescue operation for dead and injured following a terrorist attack on a bus that crashed below the yeshiva where he was learning.

