ZAKA chairman loses father to COVID while still sitting shiva for mother

"Death has knocked on our door ... landing stroke after stroke on us. All within 30 days. Our pain is as large as the ocean, who shall heal us?," ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav wrote.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN, TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 23, 2021 20:27
Yehuda Meshi Zahav (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yehuda Meshi Zahav
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Menachem Mendel Meshi Zahav, father of ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav, has passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend. He was 84, Israeli media reported. 
Mendel Meshi's wife, Sara Zisl Meshi-Zahav, died three days ago after combating the virus as well. She was 81. Their son, Moshe, died three weeks ago, leaving Yehuda dealing with the deaths of three immediate relatives within less than one month. 
"Death has knocked on our door ... landing stroke after stroke on us. All within 30 days. Our pain is as large as the ocean, who shall heal us?," Yehuda wrote in a Facebook post after the passing of his father. 
In a television interview while sitting shiva for his mother, Yehuda said that during Hanukkah there had been a large family celebration which he and his children had not attended, but everyone else who was there was infected with the coronavirus.  
He entreated everyone to observe Health Ministry regulations, which he said that he and his immediate family observe meticulously.
Nevertheless, It never occurred to him that COVID-19 would reach him in the most painful way, leading to the death of his both parents. 
Before founding ZAKA, a voluntary organization of community emergency response teams, Yehuda was an active anti-Zionist until July 1989, when he was involved in a search-and-rescue operation for dead and injured following a terrorist attack on a bus that crashed below the yeshiva where he was learning.
Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich expressed her sorrow for Yehuda's losses, noting that "no words can express the magnitude of the sorrow felt when hearing about the death of Rabbi Menachem Mendel, Yehuda Meshi Zahav's father, while he sits shiva for his mother and within the 30 days since the passing of his brother, Moshe."
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz, who is also an Orthodox rabbi, noted that this terrible family tragedy only demonstrates how important it is to maintain the guidelines. 

Education Minister Yoav Gallant also noted the importance of maintaining Health Ministry guidelines. "Protect yourselves and your close ones. Maintain all guidelines without exceptions - It's an issue of saving human lives," he wrote. 


Tags Anti-Zionism Zaka Rafi Peretz Coronavirus in Israel Omer Yankelevich
