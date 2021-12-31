The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
AliExpress: We will continue delivery to Palestinian territories

On December 27, the Jerusalem Post reported that many Palestinian buyers received a text message stating that in 2022, Aliexpress would no longer be serving customers in the Palestinian Territories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 18:25
e-commerce giant AliExpress (photo credit: FLICKR)
e-commerce giant AliExpress
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has clarified its stance with regards to servicing customers in the Palestinian territories after reports came out this week that they would longer allow Palestinian shoppers to make purchases on AliExpress.com.
On December 27, the Jerusalem Post reported that many Palestinian buyers received a text message stating that in 2022, Aliexpress would no longer be serving customers in the Palestinian Territories. 
The reason for the move, the Post reported at the time, was because the Palestinian Authority's mail services refuse to handle packages that have the word Israel in the address. However, many Palestinians do not know this and write Israel rather than Palestine as the destination country.
Speaking to the Post, however, AliExpress clarified their remarks, stating that "AliExpress has never announced or otherwise indicated that it will stop service to Palestinians.
"AliExpress services users globally and continues to serve consumers in Palestine who wish to make purchases through its online marketplace for a wide assortment of product offerings."
Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma speaks at The Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 25, 2018. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma speaks at The Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 25, 2018. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Addressing the issue of the shipping address and the tendency for shoppers in the Palestinian territories to write Israel as the delivery country, the e-commerce giant stated that "if residents of Palestine specify their shipping destination as Palestine upon making purchases on AliExpress and use the shipping options available via our website, their packages will arrive accordingly.
"AliExpress is committed to providing good services and user experience to all eligible markets and working closely with partners to improve it."


