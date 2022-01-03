The Hadar Shopping Center has opened a new commercial floor (minus 2), covering 4,000 square meters, adding 11 new stores to the existing 120, as the result of a NIS 25 million construction project.

Among the new storefronts, three flagship brands will be inhabiting the new floor: Adidas, Zoom Optics, and toy store The Red Pirate. The total investment in opening the three shops is estimated at around NIS 3m.

“The decision to open another commercial floor was made after years of running at maximum capacity in the mall, and we are confident that the new floor will better serve the residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area with a variety of new international and local brands,” said Liron Elkayam, CEO of the Hadar Shopping Center . “The ultimate goal is to create a mix that provides culinary, cultural, entertainment and shopping experiences for the whole family.”

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions tentatively put into place, any shoppers entering a 100 sq.m. store will be required to present a Green Pass. These restrictions will apply to shopping malls as well which will also be operating by a strict Purple Ribbon outline, that allows only one person per 15 sq. m. within the larger shopping area. No Green Pass will be required for stores which sell essential items, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The rules will be in effect for nine days, beginning on the 4th, while Israel learns more about the Omicron variant’s spread in Israel, said committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor). The government had asked that the rules be in place for two weeks.

Hadar Mall, which is jointly owned by Blue Square Real Estate and Clal Real Estate, is located on the main street of Talpiot in Jerusalem. The mall covers a commercial area estimated at 26,000 square meters, with over 120 stores spread over five floors of commerce and five floors of parking.