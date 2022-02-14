The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Deloitte to hire 300 ultra-Orthodox Israelis for Beit Shemesh offices

Deloitte currently operates offices in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, Nazareth and Jerusalem, employing over 1,700 Israelis across the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 03:58
Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
International professional services firm Deloitte's Israeli branch announced last week it will hire some 300 Israelis from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector.

The move to hire from the haredi sector comes as Deloitte prepares to open a new office in Beit Shemesh.

"Diversity and inclusion are values close to our hearts," said Ilan Birenfeld, CEO of Deloitte Israel. "The haredi society can and should play a significant role in fulfilling that vision."

"We are committed to ensuring our firm's image reflects all parts of Israeli society, as well as to provide a suitable and valuable employment to professionals across the country," Birenfeld added.

Niami Towers in Beit Shemesh, Israel (credit: VIEWPOINT)Niami Towers in Beit Shemesh, Israel (credit: VIEWPOINT)

The Beit Shemesh Municipality will support Deloitte's integration into the city, with Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch saying Beit Shemesh is in "the midst of an economic revolution."

"Deloitte's move to open offices here is a huge prospect that will create hundreds of quality employment options," the Beit Shemesh mayor said. "We are excited by our shared future."



Tags Israel business beit shemesh economy employment
