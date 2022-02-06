Bennett promises solutions to wave of rising prices in Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his intention to roll out measures dedicated to tackling the increased cost of living in light of the recent wave of rising prices in Israel.

“In the coming days, we will present to the public a series of measures designed to alleviate the cost of living in the country; I hope that it will be in line soon, especially food prices,” he said. “Several containment measures have already been taken regarding marketing chains and importers, and I would like to commend the finance minister and the economy minister for that.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Last week, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai sent a joint letter to top Israeli food manufacturers including Osem, Strauss and Sano, urging them not to raise their prices and threatening to take action to prevent inflation in the food industry if necessary. They expressed their intention to “stop the rise in prices [in accordance with the] national responsibility expected from the companies in this challenging period; taking into account their economic situation and profits.”

As Israel enters the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, its consumer price index (CPI) - which reflects the average cost of living in the nation - has risen significantly. In 2021 alone, the CPI increased by 2.8%.

This increase is significant on a national scale: Israel’s inflation rate (as measured by CPI) has tightly hugged 0% since 2014, and such a sudden rise hasn’t been recorded since the 1980s; however, on a global scale, Israel pales in comparison to other nations in terms of recent inflation, such as Germany (5.3%), the US (7%), Russia (8.3%), and Brazil (10%). Said Bennett: “Although, relatively, the global price increase is hitting Israel moderately compared to other countries, we feel it well, because it sits upon very high prices in the first place.”

Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Even before the recent wave of price increases in Israel, prices have been higher than average: according to the OECD, the country is currently ranked second in the world in general price level, with Switzerland being the only country higher, and tying with Iceland.

Bennett repeatedly noted that the encouragement of competition is the key factor in lowering the cost of living. “In the end what lowers prices and improves service is always the same - competition, competition, competition,” he said, turning to address the government’s ministers.

“We need to see the situation as an opportunity. Opportunity to address structural, long-term failures that have led to a decade of price increases,” he said. “This government has an extraordinary opportunity to reduce the influence of lobbyists and stakeholders, and to act for the benefit of the public, for the benefit of all Israeli citizens.”