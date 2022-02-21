The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine warns of cyberattacks on banks and state agencies

Ukraine has recently suffered a string of cyberattacks in recent weeks which Kyiv has blamed on Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 14:42
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Ukrainian authorities said they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defense sector on Tuesday.

Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks in recent weeks which Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

Ukraine's government-run cybersecurity agency CERT-UA said on Monday it had found warnings on a hacking forum.

One message had "referred to the lease of servers to prepare new attacks on the websites of the public sector, the banking sector and the defense sector," it said.

Ukraine said last week Russia was likely behind an attack that downed the web portal of the defense ministry and disrupted banking and terminal services at large state-owned lenders.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters before a news conference by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 US presidential election in Washington, (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS) The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters before a news conference by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 US presidential election in Washington, (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)

The online attacks and warnings of more come as Western countries accuse Russia of planning an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Moscow denies planning any attack but has demanded security guarantees including a promise that Ukraine would never join NATO.

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of launching cyberattacks to sow panic and crash its financial system. 



