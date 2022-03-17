Gantz approves budget for laser interception system

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved the allocation of a significant budget to develop and produce a high-power laser system that will intercept a range of aerial threats targeting the Jewish state.

The Defense Ministry will sign an agreement with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to develop the system in the coming day, which will be integrated into Israel’s multi-tier air defense array. The initial investment amounts to hundreds of millions of shekel.

The Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) has been working on two laser-based systems and “has achieved a technological breakthrough in the development of the ‘Iron Beam’ high-power laser system,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The development plan for “Iron Beam” will be led by the DDR&D in the Defense Ministry together with Rafael and Elbit Systems. Following the initial investment, the next stage will include the allocation of additional hundreds of millions of NIS to complete the process.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, will sign the agreement in the coming days, enabling further development of the system.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved budget for laser defense.

"Today we are advancing towards a dramatic change in the battlefield and enhancing Israel’s security in the face of growing threats emanating from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, supported by Iran and terrorist organizations,” Gantz said.

“The high-power laser system constitutes a strategic change in Israel’s defense of the home front in addition to the political and operational echelons’ flexibility during combat,” Gantz continued.

The ground-based high-powered laser is in advanced stages of research and development and will be integrated with the Iron Dome.

In parallel, MAFAT is also working on an airborne-based high-powered laser with Elbit.

The method of airborne interception using a powerful laser has many advantages, including a low cost per interception, the ability to effectively intercept long-range threats at high altitudes regardless of weather conditions, and the ability to defend vast areas.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the budget for laser defense. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The IMOD has already successfully carried out a series of interceptions using the airborne laser system installed on a civilian plane, downing several drones.

Israel considers Iran’s nuclear program as the number one concern and though Iran has consistently denied seeking to build a nuclear bomb, tensions have risen as the West seeks to sign a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The Islamic Republic also continues to develop the capabilities to produce ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads that would take less than 15 minutes to reach Israel. Iran has several rockets which could reach Israeli territory including the Khoramshahr 2 with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and Shahab-3.

The IDF has admitted that Iran’s conventional missile threat is a major worry for Israel which, despite its multi-layered air defenses, may not be able to contend with intensive missile barrages fired by Iran and its proxy groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon or Shiite militias in Iraq.

Israel’s comprehensive protective umbrella that counters the growing missile threats include the Iron Dome designed to shoot down short-range rockets, the Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system which intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere, and David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km.

But these systems are expensive, with interceptor missiles costing tens of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars each. And the rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are a fraction of the cost.

The laser system, meanwhile, costs a few dollars per pulse. The system is expected to be used alongside the Iron Dome to intercept aerial threats.

“We will do everything we can and allocate the necessary resources to complete the process as quickly as possible, and I am sure that along with the unprecedented operational and security gain, our investment will also lead to great economic gain for the State of Israel and ground-breaking collaborations with our allies,” Gantz said.

Terror groups in the Gaza Strip like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have already tested the Iron Dome’s ability to deal with heavy barrages, including during the last round of fighting in May that saw over 4,000 rockets, missiles, and mortars fired by the groups.

Following that round of violence, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, IDF officials urged defense manufacturers to speed up their work on the systems and to have at least one of them operational by the middle of 2022.

But according to Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Head of Military R&D in the Ministry of Defense, the project will take several years before it will be operational.

Last year Rotem said that the ground system will also be able to destroy targets at a range of 8-10 kilometers with a 100 kilowatt laser, but on Thursday Rotem said they have gone beyond 100 kilowatts.

The system will be first deployed in southern Israel.

"The fruition of this program based on high-power laser technology is the product of many years of investment led by the DDR&D’s Research and Development Division together with the defense industries. Our decision to incorporate laser systems will lead to a significant increase in Israel's defense capabilities,” Rotem said.