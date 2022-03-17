The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Partners come home to Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA is spearheading the return of tourists through a $1.6 million initiative that provides synagogue and temple congregations with a $500 subsidy per participant to visit Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 20:01
The Zusman family, pictured with JNF-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson, outside the Margalit Startup City Galil (photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
The Zusman family, pictured with JNF-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson, outside the Margalit Startup City Galil
(photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)

Jewish National Fund-USA is bringing thousands of its Partners (Donors) to Israel for a visit as international travel to the Holy Land ramps up. 

With small businesses in the popular vacation destinations of the Negev and Galilee preparing to reopen their doors, many will adapt to a “new normal” with dual online and “bricks and mortar” sales channels.

“Before we even realized how much the pandemic would affect small businesses, Jewish National Fund-USA had already set up their Online Mitzvah Marketplace, enabling small businesses on Israel’s frontier to sell their products directly to US consumers,” said CEO of Western Galilee Now, Michal Shiloah Galnoor.

Leading the return of tourists this week are Jewish National Fund-USA’s VIP and Catch the Spirit missions, which will see major philanthropists from across the US visit the organization’s affiliates in the country’s north and south. 

“Remember the family and come home for a visit,” is the message Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, has shared with Partners across the US. “Whether you have been to Israel once or one hundred times, nothing can replicate being here in person and seeing how our homeland has continued to flourish thanks to our philanthropic investments.”

JNF-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, addresses the in-person audience in New York (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS) JNF-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, addresses the in-person audience in New York (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)

Organization president, Sol Lizerbram, echoed Robinson’s comments, explaining why American tourists should place Israel at the top of their list when they next travel abroad.

“For two years, we have supported Israel’s tour guides through our virtual travel initiatives. We brought over 9,000 virtual tourists to Israel and showed them a side of the country they’d never seen before. However, it’s time for all of us to pack our bags, dust off our passports, and come home.”

Jewish National Fund-USA is spearheading the return of tourists to Israel through a $1.6 million initiative that provides synagogue and temple congregations with a $500 subsidy per participant to visit Israel as part of a new initiative in partnership with Kenes Tours called Come Home for a Visit: Bring your Congregation to Israel through JNF Travel & Tours. 

There’s never been a better time to visit Israel, and you can plan your dream vacation today at jnf.org/travel



