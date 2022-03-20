The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US’s Anthropologie to sell Israel's Lavido products

“The successful launch led the chain to increase the variety of products in light of sales of over 80% in some of the products.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 21:09
THE LAVIDO STORE in Poland is the company’s first brick-and-mortar investment outside Israel. (photo credit: Lavido)
THE LAVIDO STORE in Poland is the company’s first brick-and-mortar investment outside Israel.
(photo credit: Lavido)

American retail chain Anthropologie has begun marketing the Israeli clean beauty brand Lavido, which specializes in the production and marketing of clinically proven skin care products.

In November 2021, the brand entered Anthropologie’s online site with five products, and as a result of the success in sales, Anthropologie’s management decided to launch its products in 150 physical stores of the chain throughout the United States (out of 200 branches total).

Success rates in both online sales have led to the launch of a variety of other Lavido products, including the Green Aid therapeutic series, the Patchouli Vanilla fragrance body care series and the Citrus fragrance body care series.

“The successful launch led the chain to increase the variety of products in light of sales of over 80% in some of the products,” Lavido founder and owner Ido Magal said. “It’s great fun to see the brand grow. It’s like watching from the sidelines a child who was well educated with values and standards… and now we see it bearing fruit.”

Lavido is one of the only companies that adhere to tests in clinical laboratories, in order to prove the effectiveness of each and every product, all products are based on 100% organic oils with healing, restorative and soothing properties and are produced in innovative and ecological extraction processes.

Anthropologie is a retail fashion company that operates more than 200 stores around the world offering a variety of clothing, beauty and beauty products, jewelry, home furniture and gifts. Anthropologie is part of URBN consumer brands, which includes Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN and Terrain.



