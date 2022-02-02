Israeli clean beauty brand Lavido opens in Warsaw

The Israeli clean beauty brand Lavido opened its first store outside of Israel, on Mokotowska Street, the most popular and prestigious shopping street in Warsaw, Poland.

The new branch opened with a total investment of about 100,000 euros.

Mokotowska is known for its boutique shops and designer stores.

Lavido products have sold very successfully in Poland by a local distributor from January 2020, mainly through the online store of the brand, Lavido.pl and after demand grew, it was decided to open a first branch abroad in a central location in the Polish capital.

The company specializes in making and selling clean and safe skin care products, based on active natural ingredients, with clinically proven efficacy.

Lavido products are manufactured in Israel and are exported through distributors to various countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and Poland.

All the brand’s products have undergone the European regulatory process and comply with and meet European standards.

In 2020, the brand won Poland’s Most Innovative Clean Beauty product competition with three products: a restorative serum, a restorative face cream and an eye cream. The products are also regularly published in the local Vogue and Elle publications. Social media personalities, influencers, bloggers and journalists have given the brand and its products high marks.

According to marketing VP Noa Hirsh, “The brand is entering retail operations outside Israel for the first time and this activity joins the brand’s success in the US and Europe through distributors.”