Azerbaijan opens tourism office in Tel Aviv

Last week, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) announced the opening of its official representation at Herbert Samuel Dock in Tel Aviv. The new office reflects the ATB’s strategy to embrace the opportunity for change and invites travelers to take a new look at what Azerbaijan has to offer in this new era.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new representative office in Tel Aviv. This office will serve to establish fruitful collaborations with our Israeli counterparts, while increasing awareness about Azerbaijan among Israelis, maintaining day-to-day management and administration related to tourism promotion, along with detailed market research, and bring Azerbaijan and Israel even closer,” said Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The new office will be working with all of the major travel agents, tour operators and airlines that are currently resuming their direct three-hour flights to Baku.

In 2019, 47,000 Israelis visited Azerbaijan, thus representing a terrific increase of 17.3% compared to 2018. Although this number drastically decreased because of the worldwide pandemic, the ATB is working in various directions to attract an increased number of travelers from Israel through various means, from participation at different trade shows to cooperation with online platforms, and the opening of the Tourism Representative Office is a huge step towards this commitment.

