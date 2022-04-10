Israel's Mekorot to design Azerbaijan’s water economy

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, signed a first-of-its-kind work agreement in Azerbaijan last weekend. The agreement involves providing control and consulting services to the water company for Azerbaijani agriculture. The agreement between the parties stipulates that Mekorot will create and design a master plan for the water sector for agriculture for the Azeris for several million shekels with the possibility of expanding the agreement in the future.

Mekorot has indicated that the nature of the work will include an analysis of the current situation and water balances, a forecast of quantities and uses for the future and the construction of a 30-year plan. The Azeris suffer in some districts of the country from loss and depletion of water to a level of one billion cubic meters per year in some areas of the country. They will seek recommendations for efficiency, reduction of water depletion, use of advanced models for monitoring and maintenance as well as reduction of energy costs. As part of the visit, Mekorot provided access to some of its solutions promoted around the world through an innovation and technology unit, including the possibility of adopting solutions from various start-ups that already operate in cyber, big data, advanced energy consumption and streamlining operations and water supply management.

Mekorot Chairman of the Board Yitzhak Aharonovich led the delegation and told his hosts that Mekorot sees the Azeri market as a very significant target not only at the business level but also as a possible basis for broad nationwide activity. One of the options that will be examined is the establishment of a local representative office that will serve the projects intended for completion, as well as expanded cooperation with other bodies in Azerbaijan.

This agreement is the third international agreement that Mekorot has concluded in the past year, following agreements signed with Bahrain and Jordan.