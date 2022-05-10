The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in the US over touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla has issued 11 recalls this year, tied with Chrysler parent Stellantis for fourth most in 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 10, 2022 16:25
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)
Tesla Inc TSLA.O is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the United States following an overheating issue that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall covers Tesla's S and X from the 2021 and 2022 model years and its 3 and Y from the 2022 model year. The electric vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the NHTSA.

The infotainment system's CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, NHTSA said.

Tesla told NHTSA it was aware of 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports received since January that may be related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the US in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode".

Tesla has issued a number of recalls for camera-related issues. In March, Tesla recalled 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse.

In December, Tesla recalled 356,309 of its 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.

"The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying," the NHTSA said.

Tesla has issued 11 recalls this year, tied with Chrysler parent Stellantis for fourth most in 2022.



