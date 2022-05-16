The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Russia says developing next-gen land, air, maritime hypersonic missiles

"Work is underway to create a new generation of hypersonic missiles for land, air and sea platforms," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 16, 2022 13:03
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia is continuing the development of advanced hypersonic weapons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told Russian news outlet Interfax last Monday.

Next-generation hypersonic missiles

"Work is underway to create a new generation of hypersonic missiles for land, air and sea platforms," Borisov told Interfax. "In terms of their characteristics, they will surpass the existing and future developments of the leading states."

Borisov said tests were underway arming Tupolev Tu-22 supersonic bombers with the next-generation weapons.

However, there have been some delays in the development of new hypersonic weapons, in particular the new Zircon hypersonic missile. The air-to-ground version of the missile was delayed, reportedly due to a work backlog, in favor of the naval version of the weapon.

Upgrading the Kinzhal missile

Borisov told Interfax that the main focus was to develop new hypersonic weapons and to improve the efficiency, range and accuracy of preexisting platforms such as the Kh-47M2  "Kinzhal" missile, which was reportedly used for the first time in Ukraine in mid-March in a strike on a military base in Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA.

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

"There is nothing like Kinzhal in any state of the world," Borisov told Interfax. "A missile flying at a speed exceeding the speed of sound by more than 10 times, and at the same time maneuvering along the entire trajectory of its flight, is really impossible to be intercepted by air defense systems."

Pentagon monitors Russian hypersonic weapon use

The Pentagon has been tracking the use of hypersonic missiles. A senior US defense official last Tuesday said that around a dozen hypersonic weapons were used by Russia during the war.

"We have seen the Russians use hypersonic missiles in the past over the last 75-plus days, largely to hit buildings, essentially," said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. "They have not fired, from our assessment, a whole lot of hypersonic missiles.  And again, it's a bit of a head-scratcher why you would use a hypersonic against a building."

US developing hypersonic weapons

Last Tuesday, the DoD announced that the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was given a $500,000 research grant to further the development of hypersonic technology.

The US Defense Department budget estimates from the April project that it will have hypersonic missile batteries fielded by 2023's financial year. These will be land-launched weapon systems. in 2025 it expects to have operational maritime hypersonic weapons, and in 2027 air-launched hypersonic cruise missiles. 

The US conducted a successful test of a Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) launched from a B-52 bomber in mid-March, but kept it under wraps in order to avoid escalating tensions with Russia, CNN reported in early April.

This was the second successful test of a hypersonic HAWC missile, the first conducted in September with a Raytheon HAWC, powered by a Northrop Grumman scramjet engine.

Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that travel faster than Mach-5, which is five times the speed of sound.

These weapons challenge modern missile defense systems with their speed and maneuverability — even in the upper atmosphere — US Defense Department officials have warned.



Tags Russia usa Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by