The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) on Thursday warned retailers across the country of an extremely tricky new and widespread cyber ransomware attack on smart cash registers' software.

Recently, the INCD identified a massive ransomware attack that prevents access to the software and requires a ransom to regain access.

The attack is being carried out through an attack on the software vendors themselves who provide services to the cash registers in stores.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the insidious attack method, a message appears that looks like a proper system message from the management interface (screen connect) to the cash register screen, which when clicked on, activates the malware that locks the access and prevents operating the cash register.

INCD did compliment the software vendors for acting responsibly and warned their customer stores not to click on the cleverly fake system message, which is mitigating some of the damage to some clients.

Cyber attack (credit: INGIMAGE)

According to INCD, customer stores that use the product and companies that provide services in the field need to reset passwords as well as avoid clicking on suspicious messages and links, even if they seem to come from a legitimate business partner.

Two-step authentication and secure connections remain critical.

Earlier in May, Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel and INCD Director Gabi Portnoy announced that the telecommunications industry would now be required to up their cyber defenses, against the background of recent large-scale cyber attacks.

Hendel said, "The State of Israel suffers from thousands of cyberattacks, some of them attempt against critical infrastructure, and we know about plots to launch further attacks. As our dependence on digitization increases, so does the potential for risks and for the country to confront strategic damage on multiple fronts.”

“There is no essential infrastructure that does not sit on a server which is part of the telecommunications network. Recent attacks show that state and other entities identify the telecommunications infrastructure as a highlighted target in order to hit strategic targets,” said Hendel.

Further, he said there is a need for, “Proper management of the [cyber] defenses required to safeguard the public interest. We decided today to obligate the telecommunications companies to be equipped with the best detection-identification, containment and recovery capabilities available, in order to protect the public’s communications services from the potential damage of cyber attacks."

According to INCD chief Portnoy, “The joint initiative will take a step forward regarding the level of protection at the state level and will be a kind of iron dome that provides an additional layer of protection for the entire economy.”

“Cyber has no borders, and therefore this kind of collaboration which we promote with the Communications Ministry has added value. In the last month we have seen a significant increase in waves of attacks aimed at artificially overloading websites to get them to crash,” he said.

The decision comes after a hearing in August 2021 leading to amending the licenses of communications companies to add benchmarks for managing cyber defense. This will reduce the risk of cyber attacks on communications networks, companies' services and their subscribers.