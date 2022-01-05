The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bennett replaces Israeli cyber chief Unna

There is no replacement that has been selected yet.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 09:22
Yigal Unna, head of technology at the Israeli Prime Minister's cyber directorate, gestures as he speaks at the Reuters Cyber Security Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 24, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Yigal Unna, head of technology at the Israeli Prime Minister's cyber directorate, gestures as he speaks at the Reuters Cyber Security Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 24, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be replacing Israel National Cyber Directorate Chief Yigal Unna after four years at the helm, though his successor is not yet in place, INCD announced Wednesday.
Unna was Israel's third cyber chief, but the first with the full powers that the INCD now possesses, including cyber defense powers once held by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency.)
Until a successor is selected, his deputy is running the agency.
When former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security council chief Meir Ben Shabbat stepped down only around a month after Bennett took power, Unna continued in office for another half-year and there were no outward signs prior to Wednesday that his tenure might not be further extended.
Past cyber chiefs Eviatar Matanya and Buky Carmeli served varying terms with differing authorities from Unna, such that it was always unclear how long Unna would serve.
Yigal Unna at the Cybertech Tokyo conference. (credit: CYBERTECH)Yigal Unna at the Cybertech Tokyo conference. (credit: CYBERTECH)
The process for replacing Unna is also more amorphous than for other agencies since there is no cyber law and the cyber office is only around a decade old, with its activities continuing to evolve on almost a yearly basis.
"It has been a great and rare honor to serve the State of Israel and to protect its security," Unna said. "Our fundamental mission of defending critical infrastructure was fully realized. Despite the drastic and escalating efforts by different [cyber] attackers, we succeeded at blocking thousands of cyber attacks in time - and before they caused broad damage to the civilian sector." 
He thanked both Netanyahu and Bennett for the opportunity to serve as well as his large INCD workforce.
Adding that the cybersphere requires cooperation, he said that during his term there was huge progress in cooperation between Israeli government agencies, the public-private sector and global cooperation with Israeli allies. 
Prior to heading the INCD, Unna spent decades serving in a mix of the Shin Bet and the IDF's Unit 8200 (Israel's NSA.)


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett cybersphere
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

David Asmalem's vile speeches should have us all concerned - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by