Fish lovers celebrate 30th anniversary of Norwegian salmon in Israel

Salmon grow in the wild in Norway, in clean and cold water — the perfect conditions for fish development.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 17:02
Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Norwegian salmon in Israel, marking a record year of exports from Norway to Israel and an increase in the demand of Israelis for the Norwegian salmon.
2022 marks 30 years of Norwegian fish exports to Israel — Three decades of a mutually lucrative trade relationship. 

According to the website of the Norwegian Embassy in Tel Aviv, 70% of the salmon and 30% of all imported fish comes from Norway. In return, Israel is exporting technology, vegetables and fruits to Norway.

Israeli consumption of salmon

With the largest per capita consumption of seafood in the region, Israel plays a meaningful part in the Norwegian salmon trade.

Out of nearly 150 different countries, it is the 16th largest consumer of Norwegian salmon.

The first significant salmon exports from Norway to Israel arrived in 1992 - a mere 200 tons in total.  This number increased exponentially, with 2021 bringing in 18,500 tons, and it continues to grow. Today, 80% of all Israelis associate salmon with Norway, and nearly 50% of all Israelis have eaten Norwegian salmon in the last three months. 

Salmon and vegetables (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN) Salmon and vegetables (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The salmon market

"The Israeli market is very important when it comes to Norwegian salmon and seafood from Norway and Israel is considered a very important consumer in the region," stated Mr. Ørjan Kjærvik Olsen Head of the Israeli market at the Norwegian seafood Council, "it is certain that consumption and economic and commercial cooperation between Norway and Israel in the field of fish, seafood and Norwegian salmon will only increase and expand."

Norway is the second-largest global exporter of seafood after China. In 2021 alone, Norway exported more than 3 million tons of fish. This includes high-quality Norwegian salmon, which itself garnered more than 12 billion euros. 



