EV Motors purchases dozens of fuel cell systems for charging vehicles

EV Motors has purchased dozens of fuel cell systems for charging vehicles, in a $5 million transaction.

EV Pure Energy, a subsidiary of E.V. Motors, has ordered from GenCell dozens of off-grid hydrogen-based charging stations for electric vehicles.

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV Motors: "The company will integrate the hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the country.

This is a reliable, green and efficient solution for one of the fastest-growing areas in Israel and in the world for electric vehicles.

An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY)

Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell: "The company is proud to cooperate with EV Motors and provide hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles, which illustrate the significant value of the fuel cells developed by the company through which the cars' activity sequence will be maintained while zero-emissions are guaranteed."

The global electric car charging station market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and reach $207 billion by 2030.