The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

EV Motors purchases dozens of fuel cell systems for charging vehicles

The global electric car charging station market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and reach $207 billion by 2030.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 15:49
Right to left: EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman and CEO and Founder of GenCell Rami Reshef next to a hybrid charging station for electric cars. (photo credit: EV MOTORS)
Right to left: EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman and CEO and Founder of GenCell Rami Reshef next to a hybrid charging station for electric cars.
(photo credit: EV MOTORS)

EV Motors has purchased dozens of fuel cell systems for charging vehicles, in a $5 million transaction.

EV Pure Energy, a subsidiary of E.V. Motors, has ordered from GenCell dozens of off-grid hydrogen-based charging stations for electric vehicles

Quotes

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV Motors: "The company will integrate the hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the country.

"This is a reliable, green and efficient solution for one of the fastest-growing areas in Israel and in the world for electric vehicles."

Chairman of EV Motors Ohad Seligman
An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY) An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY)

Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell: "The company is proud to cooperate with EV Motors and provide hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles, which illustrate the significant value of the fuel cells developed by the company through which the cars' activity sequence will be maintained while zero-emissions are guaranteed."

The global electric car charging station market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and reach $207 billion by 2030.



Tags cars electric cars climate change
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by