The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Elon Musk may drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal in writing as opposed to airing it on Twitter's social media platform.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 16:52
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Elon Musk may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire warned in a letter to the company on Monday.

Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement, the letter said.

This is the first time Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal in writing as opposed to airing it on Twitter's social media platform.

Twitter had previously downplayed Musk's warning that the deal was "on hold," arguing that the data would help him prepare for his ownership of Twitter, not to carry out due diligence and reopen negotiations.

Earlier in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold," while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data," according to the letter.

Musk's doubts

A self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, Musk has questioned the accuracy of Twitter's public filings about spam accounts representing less than 5% of its user base, claiming they must be at least 20%.

Musk said he needed the data to conduct his own analysis of Twitter users and did not believe in the company's "lax testing methodologies."

"Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter's business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing," his lawyers said in the letter.

Musk has said that he has lined up financing for the deal, through equity and loans, pulling in top shareholders including Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Sequoia Capital.

Twitter shares were down 5.5% at $37.95 in early trading.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags twitter business social media Elon Musk
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by