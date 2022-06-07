The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Rapyd launches competition to send smart people into space

The fintech company has launched a competition for developers to win a trip to the vast expanse.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 14:21
The Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune (photo credit: Space Perspective)
The Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune
(photo credit: Space Perspective)

 If you want to tether yourself to a massive balloon and gracefully float to space alongside several strangers, this could be your shot. Fintech-as-a-service platform Rapyd has launched a series of virtual challenges dubbed “Hack the Galaxy” which developers can complete in order to win tickets to ride to the edge of space in a private capsule launching in 2026.

Beginning Tuesday until October 3, Rapyd members will have an opportunity to compete in a total of 42 challenges that are to be posted weekly in the company’s developer community forum. Each solution will reveal a password unlocking an entry to win tickets to the edge of space aboard the Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune, which is basically a big hydrogen balloon tied to a nice-looking room about the size of a New York studio apartment equipped with chairs, small tables and a few plants that really balance out the pod’s postmodern aesthetic.

Three winners and one winning hackathon team will be invited to board the ship, which Space Perspective is touting as the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship. Passengers will ascend to the edge of space at a leisurely 12 miles per hour, where they’ll have the choice to either take their seats or witness their trembling knees collapse beneath them as they gawk in awe of the titanic scale of the planet through the panoramic windows.

Remarks and endorsements

Rapyd is so excited about the competition that they got an official endorsement from TV’s Captain Kirk and near centurion, William Shatner.

Having been to space myself, I can’t express how incredible an opportunity this is for software developers all over the world. It's an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything,” he said, while pretending to stumble around as if the bridge of his starship were under enemy fire. “I’m excited to partner with Rapyd to spread the word to the developers worldwide to join the Rapyd Developer Community and complete the puzzles for a chance to win a trip to the edge of space!”

The Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune (credit: Space Perspective) The Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune (credit: Space Perspective)

“The Hack the Galaxy challenge is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and contest for our growing community of over 50,000 software developers,” said Rapyd’s CEO Arik Shtilman. “Developers are the dreamers and doers of fintech innovation - at Rapyd, we’re on a quest to attract accomplished talent to welcome to our community.”

“Millions of developers around the world are reimagining financial services bringing together new ideas and innovation to solve the problem of how businesses and consumers pay and want to be paid in markets across the planet. We’re committed to ensuring that they have access to the best tools, support and advice so that they can continue to make payment and fintech applications more frictionless,” he said.

“By launching this world-first contest, we are not only able to find and crown the greatest fintech developer on Planet Earth and beyond but also create a place for like-minded thinkers across the globe who are hungry to connect and share ideas.”



Tags business space hackathon
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by