Bennett, Liberman take needless import bureaucracy down a notch

Ask any oleh if they’re satisfied with the price and quality of their vacuum cleaner; you’d be hard-pressed to get a thumbs up on both counts. A quality name-brand machine can be extremely expensive and hard to find in Israel due to import woes, and local brands don’t have to match the high quality of their international counterparts because of it. That may be slated to change in the near future, though.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Bennett and Finance Minister Liberman signed the abolishment of several dozen national import standards that block imports from developed countries, as well as a slew that deviate from international standards. Eliminating these national deviations is expected to lower barriers for importing goods, increase competition and lead to a reduction in the cost of living.

Some of the products included in the reform are vacuum cleaners, pressure cookers, faucets, lamps, mattresses, floor tiles, barbecues, cribs, cots and diaper units; the eased access to these things could potentially spell a major shift in the Israeli economy.

“This is how we fight the cost of living from the root - open real competition. Instead of adopting the 'as is' standard, we have formulated a method that adopts the 'as Israel' standard,” said Bennett.

“From now on anyone will be able to bring any product that meets the European standard,” he continued. “The market will be open to competition and a variety of products, without unnecessary bureaucracies and especially at much lower costs.

"We have promised to reduce unnecessary regulation, and we are following through” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

Freight being loaded March 16, 2011 (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

Where will Israelis feel the change?

These changes address some of the biggest concerns for savvy consumers who only want to purchase appliances at a reasonable price. Until now, unnecessary regulation has hindered the import of a wide array of products, with many items required to go through additional quality inspection from the Israeli Standards Institute - an expensive process that is seen as wholly unnecessary by many importers and shop owners.

Last week Kfir Fisher, owner of Pardes Hana-based computer and electronics store MetakTech told The Jerusalem Post about his frustration with this process, specifically in relation to the import of video game consoles such as Sony’s Playstation 5. He explained that the process is redundant, as these products have already received seals of quality assurance from international respected institutions.

“Sony doesn't need [additional quality inspection]. Many computers don't need it. Monitors don't need it,” he said, but still the Standards Institute needs its pound of flesh. “They still need their Israeli seal of approval - which makes things more expensive to the end consumer because of all this [red tape],” said Fisher.

“There is no reason why a vacuum cleaner approved in Berlin will not be good in intelligence either,” said Liberman. “Adapting Israeli regulation to what is accepted in [the rest of] the world will increase competition and reduce the cost of living."

The jury is still out on how immediately the effects will be felt by the end consumer, but if you’ve been thinking about personally importing a pressure cooker and shouldering heavy expense just so that you can cook raw beans in under 15 minutes, it may be wise to hold off for a spell.