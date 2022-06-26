The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Beitar Jerusalem to become fan-owned, deal struck with troubled owner

Beiter Jerusalem owner Moshe Hogeg and the soccer club's supporters' trust have reached an agreement for the sale of the club in crisis.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 21:06

Updated: JUNE 26, 2022 21:10
Fans of Beitar Jerusalem shout slogans during a match against Bnei Sakhnin as part of the Israeli Premier League, at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem February 10, 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Fans of Beitar Jerusalem shout slogans during a match against Bnei Sakhnin as part of the Israeli Premier League, at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem February 10, 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

The Beitar Jerusalem supporters' trust has reached an agreement for the purchase of the club, potentially ending a period of turmoil and uncertainty under owner Moshe Hogeg, who is under investigation for fraud and sexual offenses.

The deal between Hogeg and the supporters' trust means the latter has to raise some 12 NIS million to conclude the sale, settle debt arrangements, reduce the club's deficit and set a budget for player additions in the upcoming summer, Israeli media reported.

As of Sunday, the trust had only raised some NIS 650,000, as per reports.

Hogeg was arrested in November for committing fraud using cryptocurrencies and for sexual offenses. According to Israeli media, Hogeg and six other businessmen committed fraud by tricking entrepreneurs into investing in cryptocurrency ventures that had been opened by Hogeg.

Hogeg's failed attempts to sell

Hogeg has been desperately trying to offload the club since before his arrest. In September, he transferred all day-to-day responsibilities of the club to attorney Itzhak Yunger and began looking for buyers.

Beitar Jerusalem FC owner Moshe Hogeg arrives for the club's training session in Jerusalem December 11, 2020 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Beitar Jerusalem FC owner Moshe Hogeg arrives for the club's training session in Jerusalem December 11, 2020 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Hogeg was in talks with French multimillionaire Stephane Melloul to purchase the club in January. The deal, which reached the stage of the signing of a memorandum of understanding, was canceled after reports of Melloul's business practices came to light. Hogeg was also said to be negotiating with potential British and American buyers.

Instead, it now looks as if the supporters' trust will seek to purchase the soccer club. In a statement, the trust said the ownership of Beitar will transfer to its supporters in two weeks' time, "subject to raising funds and completing due diligence."



Tags Jerusalem soccer beitar jerusalem crime business israeli sports
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by