There is no doubt that the aviation chaos plaguing Europe is creating many headwinds, and beyond the heavy loads resulting from staff shortages (ground crews, security and more), disruptions are now expected across Europe due to strikes and sanctions by airline employees and reductions in airport flights.

A website called The Points Guy has compiled a complete list of all the currently known disruptions in the field of aviation in Europe. Put more simply: These are the dates when you really should not fly into the continent.

June 24 to July 2: RyanAir employee strike

Employees of the low-cost airline RyanAir are tired of the ongoing damage to their terms of employment and wages, and they are launching sanctions.

For example, there will be strikes in Spain from June 30 to July 2.

June 29: Scandinavian Airlines pilots' strike

If you are planning to fly this month to or from Denmark, Sweden or Norway, keep in mind that the pilots of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) are expected to strike on June 29 in protest of their payment conditions.

This is on the assumption that the negotiations between the parties will not reach a positive conclusion.

July 1 to August 31: Restrictions at London Gatwick Airport

While this is not a strike, the results will be no less chaotic: During the summer months, London Gatwick Airport in the UK will place restrictions on the number of passengers passing through its facilities.

Many flights will be canceled as a result. It is the second busiest airport in the country after Heathrow, and according to the new restrictions, it will have 825 flights in July and 850 flights in August (compared to more than 900 usually during this period).

July 1-31: EasyJet strike in Spain

Life at EasyJet is not easy, and now its employees across Spain are preparing for a strike throughout July, after negotiations that have lasted since February but have not yielded any results.

For nine days this month, there will be a full, 24-hour strike. The most problematic dates will be July 1-3, 15-17 and July 29-31.

July 1-30: Disruptions at Lufthansa

Germany's national airline is canceling close to 1,000 of its flights ahead of tense July weekends due to the need to release bottlenecks as a result of a shortage of workers.

This is about five percent of all its weekend flights this month.

From the end of July and throughout August: the British Airways strike

From the end of July and during the month of August, the check-in staff of British Airways will be striking at Heathrow Airport.

The tough decision was made a few days ago in the company’s ground crews union.