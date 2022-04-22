Wizz Air passengers en route to London from Tel Aviv were left in Doncaster after their flight was delayed and diverted and they were told to find their own way to their destination, The Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the passengers were abandoned 200 miles from Gatwick and the airline offered them no assistance besides giving them water bottles.

"I don't understand how an airline can leave people in the middle of the night and not provide them with anything other than a bottle of water," one passenger told the Chronicle.

Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on March 02, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Another passenger, who identified herself as Asya, said that when the plane landed, the passengers were told to order taxis and contact the airline at a later time for compensation.

A representative from the airline advised Asya on Twitter to keep her receipts and submit a claim online.

"Our colleagues will investigate and inform you accordingly. We apologize for the inconvenience. And still hoping to count you among our passengers," they said.