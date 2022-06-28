The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Rami Levy's son-in-law's salary up for re-approval

Rami Levy shareholders will be asked to change the benefits formula and other bonuses to which the CEO’s son-in-law is entitled.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 17:50
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel. (photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel.
(photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

You've shopped in Rami Levy Shivuk Hashikma, but do you know which of his family members are involved in the business?

Business owner Rami Levy's son and daughter already work at the company, and he will hold a general shareholder meeting to approve the employment terms of his son-in-law, Ophir Atias.

What does Ophir Atias do at Rami Levy?

Atias currently serves as VP of Business Development, and the meeting is to re-approve a monthly salary of NIS 31,800 for three years.

Shareholders will be asked to change the remuneration formula.

Israeli soldiers walk past Rami Levy chain store in the Israeli Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone in the West Bank (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)Israeli soldiers walk past Rami Levy chain store in the Israeli Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone in the West Bank (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Unlike previous years, the new formula will not include any losses accumulated by the company for three years prior. 

Shareholders will also be asked to approve changes in remuneration for senior employees who retire.

Upon leaving the company, they will be offered an adjustment grant, which isn’t currently available. Apart from being the CEO, Levy is the controlling owner (40%) of Shivuk Hashikma. 

The number of his family members employed by the company is one of the largest in public Israeli companies.



Tags Stock market food business rami levy Businessman
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by