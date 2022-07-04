The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Minimum wage in Israel should be increased to NIS 250 a month - Labor MK

Labor MK Efrat Rayten the chairman of Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee attempted to raise Israel's minimum wage in an urgent meeting. convenes urgent meeting. Here's who opposed.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JULY 4, 2022 08:41
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Labor MK Efrat Rayten, chairman of the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee held an urgent meeting in an attempt to save an economic deal that would raise Israel's minimum wage. 

Rayten proposed raising the minimum wage immediately by about 250 shekels per month so that it will reach 6000 shekels per month by the end of 2023-2024.

Representatives from the Finance Ministry, major employers and the Histadrut labor federation, along with MKs who support raising the minimum wage, attended the meeting. 

The other terms of the package deal, including flexibility in managerial employment and a change in the format of taking days off, will remain unchanged.  

What did everyone think of the minimum wage proposals?

Labor and Welfare Committee Chairman Efrat Rayten leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Labor and Welfare Committee Chairman Efrat Rayten leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David supported Rayten's position, claiming that workers' wages had eroded as a result of inflation and that they should be paid a monthly increase of at least 200 shekels to the minimum wage.

Yet, both the employers' representatives and the Finance Ministry strongly oppose the change in the outline. 

Dubi Amitai, president of the Farmers Federation in Israel, said he did not intend to respond to the change in the outline signed between the parties, which included a salary increase of NIS 100 in the first round.

"We signed a package deal which is balanced in all respects. With all due respect to Rayten, whose service I appreciate, it is impossible to violate all agreements several months after they are signed," he said. 

"We signed a package deal which is balanced in all respects. With all due respect to Rayten, whose service I appreciate, it is impossible to violate all agreements several months after they are signed."

Dubi Amitai, president of the Farmers Federation in Israel

Finance Ministry Director-General Ram Blnikov also opposes raising the minimum wage for fear that the wage increase will further heighten inflation and ultimately hurt employees. 

Even if the Labor committee finally reaches an agreement on changing some terms in the package deal, it’s doubtful whether the Knesset will approve it.

The end of last week was the deadline for approving bills.



Tags Finance Ministry Labor business finance israel business israel minimum wage minimum wage israel Farming Businessman minimum wage
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by