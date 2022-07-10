MAN Israel clients honored in Munich ceremony

The management of Munich-based MAN hosted important MAN Israel clients who recently purchased 41 trucks from the Super Man TGX ton series, with 640 hp.

At a ceremony held at MAN's plants in Munich, 41 trucks were handed over to representatives of Szadok Land Transport and Shalev 1945 Hovalat, in the presence of Zvi Neta, chairman of the Automotive Equipment and Vehicles Group, and Yogev Gavri, CEO of MAN Israel.

The trucks that were delivered at the ceremony are a towing model that supports Super MAN TGX and are characterized by high maneuverability, improved engine performance, low fuel consumption and low curb weight, which allows for high-load capacity. This luxury model won the Truck of the Year in Europe award for 2021.

How many MAN trucks have been sold in Israel?

In the past year, more than 900 MAN trucks have been sold in Israel.

MAN Israel (credit: MAN ISRAEL)

The truck market in Israel has grown significantly in recent years. In the first half of 2022, 4,000 new trucks were added to Israeli roads, compared to 7,000 new trucks throughout all of 2021.

The festive ceremony was attended by Neta, Gavri, Yishai Szadok from Szadok, Oshik Cohen from Shalev and Jim Yugotak from MAN.