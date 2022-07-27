Israel's El Al to offer direct flights to Tokyo and Melbourne

Speaking at the Google tourism conference in Tel Aviv, El Al Airlines CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia announced that the airline intends to launch direct flights from Israel to Melbourne and Tokyo.

This move follows the recent news of Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to all aircraft flying to and from Israel, with no exceptions, which has, in turn, opened a window of opportunity for Israeli airlines traveling to Eastern destinations. As a result of the Saudi decision, flights to Melbourne from Tel Aviv could last only 15 hours, according to Ben-Tal Ganancia.

As well, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, El Al had planned to open direct flights to Japan, which have until now been tabled. The re-establishment of these routes could mean a significant uptick in Japanese-Israeli tourism.

Digitization of El-Al

If these flight routes come into effect, El Al would be the only airline to operate them. Following the news of the airspace opening, other Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir submitted requests to operate over the neighboring nation as well, though there has been little news regarding these carriers’ plans for new or altered routes.

Ben-Tal Ganacia went on to elaborate on her belief that digitization is soon to reinvent the airline’s business. According to Globes, today roughly 35% of tickets are sold via the Internet and El Al application, with another 15% of digital bookings being made by travel agents, summing up to half of all sales. El Al’s expectation is that within the next five years, 80% of ticket sales will be processed via digital channels.

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk at a train station concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)

The CEO said that the airline has held meetings with its digital developers in order to “ensure that they are following the entire digital transformation. We will reach a world in which everything is done by means of applications, including boarding notices, where luggage is located and notices regarding upgrades to flight tickets."

Saudi Arabia’s decision to open its airspace to Israeli aircraft was announced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during US President Joe Biden’s latest trip to Israel. Sullivan gave credit to the President for the Saudi move.

“This decision is the result of diplomatic activity of the President,” he said, noting that it “paves the way for more stability and security in the Middle East region, which is critical for the people of the US, and the security and prosperity of Israel."