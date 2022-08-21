The future of travel: Ben-Gurion Airport's new self-service check-in

Ben-Gurion Airport will undergo a digital revolution starting next year. The Israel Airport Authority announced on Sunday that it will install new self-service stations at an investment of NIS 2 million to help speed up the check-in process at the main Israeli hub.

The new and improved kiosks will be available for passengers to weigh their suitcases and to print the necessary tags to then check them in. The tags will be scanned next to the conveyer belt, upon which travelers will be able to drop off and place their bags independently.

Such kiosks are already available at many airports in the United States. Currently, only about 50% of Israelis travelers check-in online before arriving at the airport.

“The main objective is to improve service for passengers – long term and short term.” IAA CEO Hagi Topolansky

In the coming days, the airport will also be expanding check-in screening area for carry-on travelers who are not sending baggage on the plane. This will enable a faster check-in for people traveling carry-on.

“The main objective is to improve service for passengers – long term and short term,” IAA CEO Hagi Topolansky said.

Some 10 million passengers have passed through Ben-Gurion International Airport since the beginning of the year and in August the number is expected to reach 2.3 million in total.