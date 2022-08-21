The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

The future of travel: Ben-Gurion Airport's new self-service check-in

Thr Israel Airport Authority announced it will install new self-service stations at an investment of NIS 2 million to help speed up the check-in process at the main Israeli hub.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 11:36

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2022 11:40
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Ben-Gurion Airport will undergo a digital revolution starting next year. The Israel Airport Authority announced on Sunday that it will install new self-service stations at an investment of NIS 2 million to help speed up the check-in process at the main Israeli hub.

The new and improved kiosks will be available for passengers to weigh their suitcases and to print the necessary tags to then check them in. The tags will be scanned next to the conveyer belt, upon which travelers will be able to drop off and place their bags independently.

Such kiosks are already available at many airports in the United States. Currently, only about 50% of Israelis travelers check-in online before arriving at the airport.

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

“The main objective is to improve service for passengers – long term and short term.”

IAA CEO Hagi Topolansky

Expanding check-in for travelers at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport

In the coming days, the airport will also be expanding check-in screening area for carry-on travelers who are not sending baggage on the plane. This will enable a faster check-in for people traveling carry-on.

“The main objective is to improve service for passengers – long term and short term,” IAA CEO Hagi Topolansky said.

Some 10 million passengers have passed through Ben-Gurion International Airport since the beginning of the year and in August the number is expected to reach 2.3 million in total.



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel Airport flights
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by