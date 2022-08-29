The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

If completed, the contract would be a sign of foreign countries increasingly doing business with the Taliban, despite its administration not being officially recognized.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 21:11
Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi takes part in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2021. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi takes part in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan officials told Reuters.

Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalizing contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

"They are in negotiation with the Russian side," he said in a message to Reuters, adding they would share details once the contracts were complete.

A source from the office of the Minister of Commerce and Industry told Reuters technical officials from his ministry and the Ministry of Finance had stayed in Moscow to work on the contracts after a ministerial delegation visited this month.

"We are working on text of contract, (we have) almost agreed on gasoline and benzene," said the official, adding they expected it to be finished soon.

Russian service members line up during military drills carried out by the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Harb-Maidon training ground, located near the Tajik-Afghan border in the Khatlon region, Tajikistan October 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DIDOR SADULLOEV) Russian service members line up during military drills carried out by the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Harb-Maidon training ground, located near the Tajik-Afghan border in the Khatlon region, Tajikistan October 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DIDOR SADULLOEV)

Spokespeople at Russia's foreign and energy ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

The contracts come after a Taliban delegation led by the acting commerce minister visited Russia in mid-August to hold talks on trade.

If completed, the contract would be a sign of foreign countries increasingly doing business with the Taliban, despite its administration not being officially recognized by any international government since it took control of the country after US troops withdrew around a year ago.

It comes as the United States tries to convince other nations to cut down on the use of Russian oil, saying the initiative is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Both Russia and Taliban-led Afghanistan face economic sanctions from international governments, including the United States.

No foreign government, including Moscow, formally recognizes the Taliban administration and Afghanistan's banks have been hampered by the sanctions which have left most international banks unwilling to carry out transactions with Afghan banks.

The official source said they had a plan for how payments would be made but declined to provide details on whether official banking channels would be used.

Despite Afghanistan's central bank assets being frozen, its banking sector hampered by sanctions, and a lack of formal recognition from abroad, some countries are doing business with Kabul, helping it access global markets amid a domestic economic crisis.

Pakistan is receiving thousands of tonnes of coal from Afghanistan a day, which the former has welcomed to ease its energy crisis. Transactions are carried out by private businesses in each country, and the Taliban administration collects millions of dollars in customs duties on coal exports. 



Tags Russia taliban afghanistan taliban ideology coalition gas Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by