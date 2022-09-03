The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Super-Pharm purchases eyewear chain Erroca in $23m deal

Erroca has an annual sales turnover of approximately NIS 100 million through its 60 branches.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 16:48
Super-Pharm, the largest, leading drugstore chain in Israel. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Super-Pharm, the largest, leading drugstore chain in Israel.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Super-Pharm continues to expand its business operations, with a recent acquisition of theirs seeing them obtain Erroca from Michael and Jacob Wolf for NIS 77 million.

Erroca has annual sales of NIS 100 million through 60 branches and 200 employees. It specializes in selling sunglasses from fashion houses and international brands.

The deal doesn’t include the Einit subsidiary, however. Erroca will integrate with Super-Pharm, which operates optics departments that give vision tests and sell eyeglasses and contact lenses. The optics department is operated under the Super-Pharm Optics brand.

Part of Super-Pharm's optical sales come from the private brand UNIC and the glasses collection developed with Noa Kirel. The chain's specialization focuses on eyeglasses, and it’s considered to be a smaller player in the sunglasses field. 

The Israeli optics market is saturated with competitors and various chains including Halperin, Opticana and Carolina Lemke. The market generates about NIS 2 billion a year, and it includes about 1,300 stores.

Illustration photo of Super Pharm drug store and pharmacy at the Hadar mall in Jerusalem, on April 30, 2018. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) Illustration photo of Super Pharm drug store and pharmacy at the Hadar mall in Jerusalem, on April 30, 2018. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Super-Pharm, managed by Nitzan Lavi, is the largest Israeli pharmacy chain which has 280 branches and operates through franchisees. 

About a year ago, it branched out and established Daily's, which offers fresh food, and the Beauty Clinic chain of clinics specializing in medical aesthetics.



Tags business Pharmaceuticals Glasses retailer Optometry
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by