Super-Pharm to independently import, sell medical cannabis in Israel

This follows several steps taken in Israel to make the use of medical cannabis more efficient for those who need it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 19:24
AN EMPLOYEE holds freshly-harvested medical cannabis flowers at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in the North. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
AN EMPLOYEE holds freshly-harvested medical cannabis flowers at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in the North.
Israeli pharma chain Super-Pharm will independently import cannabis to sell for medical purposes in its chains, N12 reported on Thursday.

The hybrid strain named "Miracle Alien Cookies," imported from Portuguese agriculture company Agrivabe's specialized farm, will be branded and sold by Super-Pharm as Cannavix Miracle.

Super-Pharm announced an initial price of NIS 299 for 10 g. of Cannavix Miracle. 

Interestingly, the price set by Super-Pharm is above the NIS 244 average in the Israeli cannabis market, more expensive than Israeli cannabis company BOL Pharma, which also imports its product from Agrivabe.

"We are delighted to launch our independent brand of medical cannabis," Imad Sader, head of marketing at Super-Pharm said. "The addition of the Cannavix brand to Super-Pharm shelves expands our existing range of medical cannabis, which includes some 200 different strains," Sader noted.

Sader added that Super-Pharm is conducting workshops and training its pharmacists to provide a "professional, optimal response to patients and customers who wish to purchase medical cannabis."

Super-Pharm. (credit: CHEN GALILI)Super-Pharm. (credit: CHEN GALILI)

This follows several steps taken in Israel to gradually legalize the use of cannabis and make the use of medical cannabis more efficient for those who need it.

Last month, it was announced that Israel will no longer include cannabidiol (CBD) in its Dangerous Drug Ordinance, allowing for it to be used and imported into Israel.

The decision came after months of research and reports conducted by the Health Ministry into the topic. One of the results of a trial released in February showed smoking marijuana can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Earlier in February, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar submitted his decriminalization of cannabis plan which aims to recategorize cannabis-related offenses from criminal to civil offenses. Sa'ar, along with President Isaac Herzog, calledo on Israelis who have been convicted for possessing or using cannabis for personal purposes to submit a request to have their criminal record erased.



