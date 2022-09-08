The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Largest meeting of Israeli academics outside Israel led by HIT

The meeting was held during the the Israel-Uzbekistan International Summit of Academy and Science that is being held in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand, from September 5-11.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 15:09
Left to right: Albert Pinhasov, rector of Ariel University, Mr. Yaakov Mushiachov, Mr. Shmuel Goldberg, CEO of HIT, Mr. Pini Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HIT, and Professor Eduard Yakubov, president of HIT, at Bukhara State University. (photo credit: PHOTO NISSIM)
BUKHARA –Prof. Eduard Yakubov, President of the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT), met on Monday with Mr. Sodiq Safoev, deputy chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s parliament and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss opportunities for areas of mutual cooperation to improve education in Uzbekistan. The meeting was held during the course of the Israel-Uzbekistan International Summit of Academy and Science that is being held in Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand, from September 5-11.

During their meeting, Safoev said that modernizing the educational system and developing ‘smart’ universities that utilize innovation technology and smart devices, has become one of Uzbekistan’s top priorities. In the past five years, he noted, the number of universities in the country has more than doubled from 60 to 151.

Speaking with the Jerusalem Post, Safoev said, “In the modern world, the most important factor for success is education. Israel’s experience has demonstrated that is the way to prosperity. For this reason, Uzbekistan is working with our partners from Israel in education, science and innovation. We appreciate that rectors and presidents of academic institutions from Israel have come to Uzbekistan, and we trust that there will be some practical outcome and benefit.”

Prof. Eduard Yakubov discussed HIT’s efforts in educating students from 35 countries and over 130 international Academic Partners around the world and told Safoev that the Institute's international focus is on Uzbekistan and Euro-Asia. “We are here to continue cooperation,” he said.

On Tuesday, the STEM^2  Conference resumed in Bukhara, where academic representatives from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Finland met to discuss new developments in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and their application in society, tourism, education and digital medical technologies .

The gathering is the biggest meeting of Israeli academics outside Israel, with the largest delegation from Holon Institute of Technology (HIT). The conference is co-chaired by Prof. Eduard Yakubov and Prof. Adir Pridor, Chairman of the Executive Committee of HIT.

The opening session on Tuesday afternoon was held at Bukhara State University. Dr. Obidjon Khamidov, the university’s Rector, told the Post after the event, “ A number of institutions of higher learning from Israel and throughout  our region are participating in the conference. The main idea is to share knowledge – regarding double-degree programs, and joint programs like we are efficiently doing with HIT.” Dr. Khamidov expressed his optimism for continued cooperation with higher education institutions in Israel and said that there are numerous individuals in the field of higher education in Israel whose roots are from Uzbekistan.

“In the modern world, the most important factor for success is education"

Mr. Sodiq Safoev

Professor Adir Pridor, co-chair of the STEM Scientific Committee, speaking to attendees in Bukhara, said that decision-makers in society must understand the conclusions that scientists and technologists reach, and not simply take their decisions at face value. “We must develop science and technology in a way that will be explainable to people. People should be able to explain their conclusions so that ordinary decision-makers understand what they are saying and why they are saying it. This is a challenge that will light our way for the next decade.”

Sessions in Bukhara on Wednesday focused on digital medical technologies, heritage and tourism technologies, architecture and urban innovative technologies, agriculture and water technologies, e-learning and women’s academic leadership in the 21st century.  On Thursday, the conference will resume in Samarkand, before concluding in Tashkent on Sunday.



