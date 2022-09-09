A delegation from the Ashdod Port Company, led by the Chairlady of the Board of Directors, Orna Hozman Bechor and which includes leading startups from the Port’s Innovation Incubator, will travel to the Port of Barcelona on September 12, 2022, for an official visit, in order to sign a cooperation agreement on technological innovation.

“Our technology incubator has a great deal to offer in order to make the world of shipping and ports more efficient, from the field of logistics and transportation to control systems and green energy.” Orna Hozman Bechor

Among the startups that will be participating in the delegation and which will present their ventures at the port of Barcelona, are two cyber protection companies: CYBER 2.0, which has developed technology to prevent the spread of cyberattacks within the corporate network and CYBERVIEW, which has developed an ongoing and effective information security management platform.

Airwayz, which is responsible for an operating system that controls a fleet of drones and enables effective supervision and EnWize, which developed augmented and virtual reality technology for training operations teams, which helps to prevent mistakes and create a safe work environment are also part of the delegation. Captain’s Eye, which offers a network of advanced cameras and image processing that help identify and quickly deal with accidents and security threats, as well as seven other Israeli startups round off the entire delegation.

As part of the agreement, Israeli startups will be able to conduct a pilot program at the Port of Barcelona after going through a similar process at the Port of Ashdod. The startups will benefit from field conditions in which they can implement their developments, will be accompanied by an innovation agent acting on behalf of the port, alongside the expansion of business and technological opportunities in the Port of Barcelona, one of the largest ports in Europe.

A similar representation has already begun to operate at the port of Newark in the USA, in cooperation with the Port Authority and the New York and New Jersey Railways, the annual budget of which is approximately 8 billion dollars. During this cooperation, 5 startups operating in the technology incubator of the Port of Ashdod commenced a pilot program at the Port of Newark in the USA.

The technology incubator at Ashdod Port was established in 2021 as part of the Port’s innovation strategy and, since its establishment, has accompanied over 60 startups in various fields, including operations, logistics, cyber protection, safety, etc.

Recent investments

Recently, the Ashdod Port Board of Directors announced an investment of approximately NIS 4.5 million in four of the startups operating at the incubator, through the purchase of technologies and the signing of a royalty agreement. The four startups, two of them in the cyber protection field, were carefully selected upon the completion of a pilot program that lasted about six months on average, in which the technologies they developed were incorporated into the work of the Port.

Bechor stated: “The Ashdod Port Company continues to act vigorously to expand collaborations on innovation with the world’s leading ports. The Israeli innovation that we foster in our technology incubators has a great deal to offer in a variety of fields that will make the world of shipping and ports more efficient, commencing with the field of logistics and transportation and up to and including control systems and green energy."

Expanding the activity of the startups to leading ports around the world is an important milestone for reinforcing the international, technological, and economic connections of the startups and their ventures, as well as of the Port of Ashdod and the entire State of Israel as the startup nation.

As Israel’s national port, we are proud to nurture the spread of Israeli innovation overseas.”

The President of the Port of Barcelona, Damia Calvet, states: “It is a great honor for the Port of Barcelona and for me as President to be here today together with another key player in the Mediterranean, as we seek unique solutions to our common challenges. Innovation and digital transformation are creating a new paradigm in all sectors of the economy, and this does not skip over ports.

"At the Port of Barcelona, we are convinced that we must welcome the arrival of innovation and new technologies. Tools such as big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will allow us to become more efficient and improve our sustainability and competitiveness. We must do this in cooperation with other ports in the world and with the private sector, by encouraging startups and business entrepreneurship.

"The Mediterranean Sea has suitable conditions for the development of a network of smart ports. Through digital transformation and hosting incubators of innovation in the ports, we will be able to increase growth and employ more workers.”