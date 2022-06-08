The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Energy minister visits green energy facility at Ashdod Port

This is a world-first system using solar energy to compress air to 80 bars totally emissions-free, generating all-purpose electricity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 16:24
Storage Drop Chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Storage Drop CEO Shai Cohen (photo credit: ALON GILBOA)
Storage Drop Chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Storage Drop CEO Shai Cohen
(photo credit: ALON GILBOA)

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar arrived for a visit at the production plant of green energy company Storage Drop at Ashdod Port. During the visit, Company CEO Shai Cohen demonstrated the operation of the HyDrop system they have been developing over the past two years.

This is a world-first system using solar energy to compress air to 80 bars totally emissions-free, generating all-purpose electricity. Storage Drop, which was established two years ago, develops advanced green energy storage and ice storage technologies.

“The whole world is seeking new technologies for the transition to renewable energy and I am proud that Israel is at the forefront of this effort," Elharrar said.

"The Storage Drop project is yet further proof of Israeli capabilities and we will do whatever necessary to promote Israeli technology together.”

Energy Ministry Karin Elharrar

Gadi Eisenkot, Storage Drop Chairman, said, “The energy security we need is a critical component of our national security as a state. We now see just how significant its effect can be on the entire world. Our vision in this field of renewable energy is going to inspire enterprise and innovation going forward. I think it's amazing.”

Shiko Zana, Ashdod Port CEO, Gadi Eisenkot, Storage Drop Chairman, Lior Shilat, Director General of the Ministry of Energy, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Storage Drop CEO Shai Cohen, Orna Hozman Bechor, Chair of the Ashdod Port BOD (credit: ALON GILBOA) Shiko Zana, Ashdod Port CEO, Gadi Eisenkot, Storage Drop Chairman, Lior Shilat, Director General of the Ministry of Energy, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Storage Drop CEO Shai Cohen, Orna Hozman Bechor, Chair of the Ashdod Port BOD (credit: ALON GILBOA)

“I regard innovation and environmental protection to be two strategic imperatives, which will prepare our society for competition and will improve its performance," said Orna Hozman Bechor, Chair of the Ashdod Port BOD. "Storage Drop is one of the first start-ups operating in the Company. Our Board of Directors, which initiated the innovation segment and established the technology incubator on Port grounds, is delighted to see its vision taking form with the launch of this system from Storage Drop, which is one of dozens of start-ups operating in the Port.”

Shiko Zana, Ashdod Port CEO, explained that the port is proud to be a world leader in the field of innovation, especially with the HyDrop system. "We are continuing our pioneering innovation at the cutting edge of the green revolution and are doing our best to drive Israel’s economy forward while safeguarding the environment and our children’s future,” Zana said.



