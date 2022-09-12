Half of Israel's defense exports will go to Europe, ELNET head says

“By the end of 2022, we expect that more than half of Israel’s defense exports will go to Europe,” said David Siegel, president of Friends of the European Leadership Network (ELNET), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Europe and Israel.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Siegel explained that Europe is Israel’s largest trading partner in the world. “Israel depends on Europe, and more and more, Europe depends on Israel,” said Siegel. He noted that half of Israel’s imports come from Israel, and one-third of Israel’s exports are sent to Europe.

Siegel said that Europeans view Israel as a peer and as a power in the areas of national security and energy. “Israel is exporting energy, national security and innovation to the world,” he stated.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in the world, Siegel said, pointing out that European defense budgets are increasing in light of the war in Ukraine. Europe is looking to Israel regarding defense relations, security cooperation, energy, economics, trade and innovation.

Siegel told Conference attendees that Europe played an important role in defending Israel’s right to defend itself after the Hamas rocket attacks in May 2021, noting that twenty-one European countries, together with the EU, supported Israel last May.

ELNET, Siegel said, is the largest pro-Israel network in Europe and is responsible for fueling the convergence of interests between Israel and the countries of Europe.