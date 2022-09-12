The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Half of Israel's defense exports will go to Europe, ELNET head says

David Siegel said that Europeans view Israel as a peer and as a power in the areas of national security and energy at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 21:22
David Siegel, President, Friends of ELNET (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
David Siegel, President, Friends of ELNET
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“By the end of 2022, we expect that more than half of Israel’s defense exports will go to Europe,” said David Siegel, president of Friends of the European Leadership Network (ELNET), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Europe and Israel.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Siegel explained that Europe is Israel’s largest trading partner in the world. “Israel depends on Europe, and more and more, Europe depends on Israel,” said Siegel. He noted that half of Israel’s imports come from Israel, and one-third of Israel’s exports are sent to Europe.

Siegel said that Europeans view Israel as a peer and as a power in the areas of national security and energy. “Israel is exporting energy, national security and innovation to the world,” he stated.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in the world, Siegel said, pointing out that European defense budgets are increasing in light of the war in Ukraine.  Europe is looking to Israel regarding defense relations, security cooperation, energy, economics, trade and innovation. 

Siegel told Conference attendees that Europe played an important role in defending Israel’s right to defend itself after the Hamas rocket attacks in May 2021, noting that twenty-one European countries, together with the EU, supported Israel last May.

ELNET, Siegel said, is the largest pro-Israel network in Europe and is responsible for fueling the convergence of interests between Israel and the countries of Europe. 



Tags Israel europe economy technology trade security
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by