Israel’s UN Climate Tech Delegation for COP27 announced

In early November, the United Nations will hold it's annual Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will be attended by world leaders, industry experts and delegations from attending countries. Announced on Wednesday were the 10 companies that will make up the delegation representing Israel's climate tech industry on the world stage.
The chosen startups highlight Israel's wide impact on the sector.
- Representing hydrogen fuel development and storage are H2Pro and GenCell
- For food-tech, alternative milk developer Remilk;
- In the field of ag-tech are Aleph Farms and Groundwork BioAg;
- Climate analysis will be represented by weather start-up Tomorrow.io;
- Bee saving tech will be highlighted by Beewise;
- UBQ Materials will showcase its potentially revolutionary plastic alternative developments;
- Wiliot will show its supply chain management solutions;
- HomeBiogas will round out the lot with its unique approach to composting.