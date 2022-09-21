The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel’s UN Climate Tech Delegation for COP27 announced

These are the 10 companies that will make up the delegation representing Israel's climate tech industry on the world stage.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 20:50
Israel Start up (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israel Start up
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

In early November, the United Nations will hold it's annual Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will be attended by world leaders, industry experts and delegations from attending countries. Announced on Wednesday were the 10 companies that will make up the delegation representing Israel's climate tech industry on the world stage.

The chosen startups highlight Israel's wide impact on the sector.

  • Representing hydrogen fuel development and storage are H2Pro and GenCell
  • For food-tech, alternative milk developer Remilk;
  • In the field of ag-tech are Aleph Farms and Groundwork BioAg;
  • Climate analysis will be represented by weather start-up Tomorrow.io;
  • Bee saving tech will be highlighted by Beewise;
  • UBQ Materials will showcase its potentially revolutionary plastic alternative developments;
  • Wiliot will show its supply chain management solutions;
  • HomeBiogas will round out the lot with its unique approach to composting.


